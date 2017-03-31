Road conditions are expected to get worse throughout the evening

As the temperature drops and the wintry mix continues, the roads are going to be tricky for those traveling on Friday night.

Traffic has been flowing smoothly along state highways, but can change as the weather conditions will continue to get worse.

Emergency management officials are reminding drivers to leave plenty of room for plows to do their jobs.

Hundreds of DOT plow crews were sent out to clear slushy state roadways and highways.

Icy roads could make it tough on drivers as conditions begin to deteriorate.

Remember if you have your wipers on, keep your lights on so you are visible to others.

"Don't go too fast and if it's slushy, keep your speed down," said Paul DeBrody.

If you have to head out later, exercise caution and keeps slow.

