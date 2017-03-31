Video shows Chicopee police lieutenant being placed into custody

A Chicopee police Lieutenant has been suspended for five days without pay following an incident that took place during the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day parade.

The Chicopee Police Department released a video of Lt. Provonost being placed in protective custody.

Police said the lieutenant was belligerent and that he appeared to have had too much to drink.

The city of Chicopee had 45 uniformed officers marching in the parade, including Lt. Provonost.

Near the end of the parade police said that Lt. Provonost became belligerent, and appeared to be inebriated.

Police said because of his condition and inability to care for himself, they placed him in protective custody and he was transported to Chicopee police headquarters.

Lt. Provonost claims he did nothing wrong.



An investigation was initiated by the chief's office and subsequently it was determined that Lt. Provonost was in violation of multiple rules and regulations of the department.

"Based on the Chief's office investigation Lt. Provonost was suspended for five days without pay and he was transferred from head of the training division to a supervisory role on day shift patrol," said Public Information Officer Mike Wilk.

Since the incident, some are wondering why Lt. Provonost was taken back to Chicopee police headquarters and not transported to the Holyoke Police Department.

"It didn't arise to the level of contacting Holoyke police for assistance at that time. Our officers had it under control but there is a self activation mutual aid clause and after this incident Chief Jebb did contact the Holoyke police department to make them aware of what happened," Wilk noted.

Chicopee police emphasize that Lt. Provonost was treated no differently than anyone else.

"He was treated the same, afforded the same rights and opportunities as everyone else who is brought into protective custody," Wilk continued.

Western Mass News reached out to the union representing police supervisors but so far have not heard back from them.

Lt. Provonost is scheduled to have a hearing before Mayor Ricard Kos on April 25.

