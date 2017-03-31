Korean war soldier Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. laid to rest in Holyoke

A Korean war veteran celebrated in his hometown of Holyoke this week was officially laid to rest on Friday.



Dozens of family members, fellow residents, veterans, and first responders filled the Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke to pay their final respects.



Corporal Jules Hauterman Jr. was remembered with heavy hearts in the city he called home.

The soldier is now resting in peace on home soil for the first time in over 60 years, his remains only identified months ago.



"It would've been wonderful for his parents to have known where he was, but I'm sure they know," said Maureen Gosselin of Holyoke.



Jules Hauterman Jr. served his country in the Korean war before going missing in 1950.

He was presumed dead and his remains never recovered.

But thanks to recent ID technology, his family finally knows for sure the fate of their beloved.



"I said 'you're going back to the army?' and he said yes. And I said 'well, are you going to come back for me?', and he said I will, but he never did, until now," said Robert Whelhan Sr, Cpl. Hauterman's cousin.



On Wednesday, thousands gathered in the streets of Holyoke in his honor and there were many more for his wake on Thursday.

Many who showed their respects in the freezing rain as he was buried at Saint Jerome Cemetery.



"He is back home, he is going to rest here, and I will be able to come and see him whenever I want," said Welhan Sr.



The family praises the city, it's finest first responders and veterans for their unmatched support as they can share this moment together as one.



"The people of Holyoke are wonderful. They have always been wonderful. Anytime somebody needs something, they get together. We have our problems, I don't live in Holyoke anymore, but it will always be my home," Welhan Sr. continued.



Soldier's identifications will continue to be made with modern technology so that more fallen heroes like Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. can have the welcome home that they deserve.

