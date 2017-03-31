Winter weather could mean bad news for your basement

Friday's weather combined with all of the snow western Massachusetts got a couple of weeks ago, could mean bad news for basements.

One local restoration company said even if yours is not prone to flooding, this latest storm could put yours over the edge.



The New England weather has kept Dan Brooks of 24 Restore based in Wilbraham busy.

"We have all the equipment to dry out, dehumidifiers and fans that are strategically placed to make sure that in a couple of days when we come back with those same meters that everything's dry and we've prevented mold from forming," said Brooks.



Brooks recommends clearing your downspouts and using extenders to keep extra water away from your house, and to shovel any excess snow from the last storm away from your foundation.



If you have sump pumps, make sure they're actually on and working.



"Especially when the grounds not totally thawed through yet, the water table is up higher and that's when you get a lot of flooding," said Samantha Mariana of Rocky's Ace Hardware.

She said this time of the year is when sump pump sales are up.

If you do get water, 24-restore said no matter what, you should get it out as soon as possible.



"Mold is always a very big concern when you have water in your basement. We have all the technology, we have infrared cameras, we have moisture meters so we can check to see where the water is and where it stops," Brooks noted.



On a national average, disaster clean up estimates to clean, sanitize and de-contaminate a basement, could run in the $1,000 to $10,00 or more.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.