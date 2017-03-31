Holyoke fire victims attorney speaks out after filing lawsuit

A Holyoke family who survived a deadly apartment building fire on New Year's Day has filed a lawsuit against the property owner and local management company.

The suit claims negligence over the building's alarm system.

Those filing the suit include a mother who suffered broken bones jumping from the building, her two year old daughter, and the girl's father who was burned.

The fire on new year's day killed three people and destroyed a five story apartment building.

Among those escaping the flames were Briana Serrano, her two year old daughter, Aubrey and the child's father, Eric Albarran.

While the flames were closing in, Briana dropped her child from a third story window. A group of men holding a blanket caught the little girl who was not injured.

"I don't know I had the strength to throw my baby out the window but I know god was on my side and god was going to protect her," said Serrano.

Eric Albarran sufferred burns and Briana suffered spinal fractures and other injuries.

Now they are suing the property owner and local management company.

"We're filing the suit because of what we think are major safety rule violations by the landlord and property manager and because our client suffered some injuries as a result of that incident," said the family's Attorney, John McQuade

He said the suit centers on two major safety factors.

"Number one, the maintenance of the building itself. It's our understanding that there was faulty wiring that was known to the landlord a few days before hand," McQuade noted.

Attorney McQuade also said there was an inadequate alarm system in place at the apartment building.

"It's been reported there was no message sent by the alarm to authorities which could have speed up the response. There's also a question whether the audible alarms were adequate that day," McQuade continued.

Investigators said an electrical issue caused the fire.

The origin of the blaze was traced to a wall outlet in the living room of a thirds floor apartment.

As for damages, Attorney McQuade said a jury will determine that.

He said it usually takes two years for a case like this to come to trial unless a settlement is reached before then.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.