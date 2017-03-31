Unlicensed electrical work blamed for house fire in Springfield

The cause of the fire on Union Street in Springfield that left three people without a home is deemed faulty electrical work.

Fire Officials said someone was trying to do it themselves and the fire spread through the walls.

By the time the call came in for the fire on Wednesday, it had already spread.

"The cause of the fire was like a do-it-yourselfer person who didn't have a license who was doing electrical there without turning the power off," said Dennis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department.

It started in the walls after a faulty D-I-Y electrician thought they put out the small fire they started.

When the department arrived on scene the fire had grown large enough to tear through the home and a resturant on the first floor.

The fire is a perfect example for when it comes to electrical, get a professional.

"People try it, should they do it? Not at all. It's not a good idea. There is a lot of things that can happen that people don't consider when they do that type of thing," said Aaron Cole, Electrical Inspector for the city of Springfield.

Most electrical fires don’t happen the day the work is done. It could be weeks or even months before a faulty electrical job turns into a fire.

"Thinking that its okay simply because it turns on. It may only turn on for a little while, and then its going to be done because it will arch it will burn. It will heat up," Cole continued.

A licensed electrician is the only one legally allowed to do work in your home. It's important to remember what you think you might be saving doing it yourself, could cost you big.

"We've found a lot of crazy situations. We have seen a lot of unnecessary damage and unnecessary losses to peoples homes simply because people think they can do it themselves," Cole noted.

If a fire does start in your home, don’t try to put it out yourself and dial 911 and get out.

