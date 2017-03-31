Agawam teen asks Khloe Kardashian to prom, gets surprising response

An Agawam teen was on the search for a date to bring to prom, and went above and beyond to ask his favorite reality TV start to come.

David Lecours and his friends felt like making a video for fun one day.

"I've always loved the Kardashians but Khloe has always been my favorite so I came up with an idea to make a video," said Lecours.

In the video he tells Khloe why she should say yes to going to prom with him.

The video gained instant attention and went viral on social media.

After receiving national attention came a promise from the reality star's assistant to look into her schedule to see if Khloe Kardashian could make it to Agawam for prom.

David thought that was the end of it, but then he got a phone call.

"I got the call on my phone and it was face time and I answered it and there was Khloe," said Lecours.

"I have no words to really describe it. It was so crazy it doesn't feel real still. It was a lot of fun," Lecours continued.



In their conversation she apologized for not being able to make it to his prom. But then she told David he was going to get more from the star than just a phone call.

"She told me she is going to send me a party bus for prom which is very cool, and then a gift that will be here around Tuesday she said. I'm not sure what the gift is, I'm dying to know. I'm very excited for that," Lecours noted.

David does have a date for the dance even though Khloe is not able to attend.

Watch David's promposal to Khloe Kardashian below:

@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say??? pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

