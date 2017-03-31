State police seize 25,000 bags of heroin during traffic stop in Springfield

A man from New York is facing heroin trafficking charges after State police searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

State police media relations said at 5:45 p.m. Trooper Perwak pulled a white Chevy Equinox over for failing to stop at an exit on Dwight Street in Springfield.

During the traffic stop, Trooper Perwak and three other State troopers searched the Chevy Equinox that was being driven by 37-year-old Rey Flores from Bronx, New York.

State police said Flores had 25,000 bags of heroin with a street value of $100,000 inside a hidden compartment.

Flores was arrested and booked and criminally charged with trafficking heroin at the State police Springfield Barracks. His bail was set at $10,000.

