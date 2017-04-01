Winter weather continues across the area, accidents reported

It's no April Fools' joke...here in western Mass. we're waking up to a wintery mix of snow, sleet, and slick conditions on this first day of April, 2017.

There have been a number of accidents as a result of this latest round of weather.

If you're heading out onto the roads, be prepared for slushy conditions, and leave extra time to get to your destination.

Plows have been working throughout the night, but the winter storm continues.

For both western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect.

A Winter Storm Advisory remains in effect for northern Berkshire and western Hampden counties.

In Springfield, Traffic Officer Kalin told Western Mass News that between yesterday afternoon and into this morning, they've seen about two dozen crashes.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

Monson saw several accidents as well this morning. Police there reporting on their Facebook page that they've taken in "multiple" reports of accidents. There were two within 45 minutes of eachother. This was just after 8:15 a.m.

"Motorists should be aware that roads remain extremely treacherous and should avoid any unnecessary travel if at all possible," police stressed.

All the accidents in Monson have been minor so far.

Now other communities, aren't seeing as much activity. In Greenfield, police there tell us things have been pretty quiet with this storm.

Same with Deerfield. As of 8 a.m. Officer Adams told us, "It’s still sleeting, kind of icy, side streets still icy, freezing drizzle …as far as accidents go, nothing major overnight. A state plow truck went off the road a little bit, but that was really it."

Over in Northampton, police there tell us the main roads are clear, but it's the side roads that are still snow, slush covered. So drivers should take it slow.

For a look at the latest forecast, check out our First Warning Weather team's report here!

Western Mass News will continue to follow this storm throughout the day. Stay with us on-line and on-air and be sure to send your favorite snow photos to us as shareit@westernmassnews.com or use our app!

