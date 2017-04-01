Alleged gun runners from Georgia arrested in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department says they've arrested two "gun runners" from Georgia who were allegedly in the process of selling weapons to local gang members in the city.

Sgt. John Delaney posted the notice to the department's Facebook page late Saturday morning.

Tyana Cruz, 25, from Decatur, GA and Darius Parker, 27, from Lithonia, GA, are both facing charges including two counts of Carrying a Loaded Firearm, two counts Possession of a High Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammo, and Receiving Stolen Firearm.

"One of the handguns we reported stolen in Atlanta, GA on February 17, 2000," noted Delaney.

The pair were arrested Friday morning at about 10 a.m. by Springfield Police who were surveilling their moves.

"Lt. Kent received information that a Darius Parker, formally of Springfield and a local member, was with his girlfriend Tyana Cruz in Springfield attempting to sell handguns to gang members," explained Delaney.

So they began an investigation and learned that Parker was staying at a relative's home on Garvey Drive. They also learned he was driving a Nissan Murano with GA plates.

Detectives assigned to the case, set up surveillance outside the home and when the vehicle left, they tailed it.

"The detectives tailed the car to the area of Bartlett where the lead investigator had Uniformed Officers Eddie Sierra and Derrick Slattery pull the car over," said Delaney.

That's when the pair were arrested.

Allegedly, police found two fully loaded guns inside the vehicle. One was a Ruger SR-95DC, and the other a Ruger SR-40. They also allegedly found ammunition.

Both Cruz and Parker are in lock-up at the Springfield Police Department pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court expected to happen Monday morning.

