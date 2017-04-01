Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 announced

The latest basketball elite who will be a part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 have been announced!

Among them are Rebecca Lobo who used to live near the BHOF in Springfield.

"I grew up 15 miles from the HOF, I loved going and appreciating the history of the game," she explained Saturday.

ESPN2 aired the announcement at Noon (ET) Saturday from Westgate in Glendale, Arizona.

Select member of the Class of 2017 and special guests, as well as the President & CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, John Doleva were among those in attendance.

The full list of players, coaches, and basketball elite who were announced on the BHOF Twitter page as part of the #17HoopClass include:

- Player Tracy McGrady also known as 'Real T Mac' for "...his highlights at the rim to his unbeatable scorer's mentality."

- Jerry Krause, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year who "built the incredible Chicago Bulls dynasty."

- Legend Nick Galis, "known for his great scoring ability and as the greatest player in Greek history."

- Zack Clayton, who is being posthumously recognized for being a Black Fives Era start and "true pioneer of the game."

- NCAA hero, Tom Jernstedt, "Known as the father of the #FinalFour, he helped make all the March magic possible."

- Mannie Jackson, '"He brought much fun and social impact in his career with the @globies as a player, owner and CEO."

- Coach Robert Hughes who is know as having "the most wins in the history of HS boys' basketball."

- Rebecca Lobo, "a pioneer for women's basketball and member of the undefeated '95 @UCONNWBB team."

- Coach Bill Self, "One of six NCAA coaches to lead 3 different schools to the Elite Eight and 2x AP Coach of the Year."

- Player George McGinnis, "Known as one of the greatest ABA players of his time."

- Coach Muffet McGraw who's a "3-time Consensus National College Coach of the Year and one who shaped the womens' game today."

