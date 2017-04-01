Western Mass Brews: Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton

For today's 'Western Mass Brews' segment we're taking a trip to Easthampton at Fort Hill Brewery at the base of Mt. Tom.

In the cozy wood taproom of Fort Hill Brewery there are over a dozen brews up for grabs.

"We have 14 beers on tap and we actually divide it half and half between ales and lagers," says Kristen DeLancey, Marketing Manager.

The brewery started back in August of 2014, there first beer was a German style Oktoberfest. At the base of each beer is water, which drew the owner Eric to Easthampton.

"Some of our beers are only four ingredients, water, hops, malt and yeast so the water is super important to get the flavor we are looking for,” says DeLancey.

Those who like things on the hoppier side will find no shortage in choices here. On tap during our visit was the Popular Fresh Pick IPA, Farmer’s Fresh Session IPA, a Grapefruit IPA and the Double IPA called Jigsaw Jazz. If you’re unsure of what to try, go for the flight, where you can sample five of their beers.

"That's really a great opportunity for people to come in who haven't' tried the beers to try something new and see what they might like,” says Delancey.

The price list over the bar shows the brewery’s philosophy that a great beer doesn’t have to come at a high price. Plus it’s impossible to come to the brewery without meeting Odelle, the resident brewdog and greeter.



The taproom is dog friendly and since they don’t serve food you’re more than welcome to bring your own. You can also enjoy live music each day that they are open.

Plus there are some big plans in the works for the brewery which has proposed to add an additional stage for music and another bar outdoors. The proposal is now before the town’s planning board.

"We want to expand the tap room bumping that out and adding some additional outdoor space for people to enjoy since we have this view of Mount Tom," says DeLancey.

Fort Hill Brewery is open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Coming up on June 11th they will once again host the Barks and Brews Event to benefit the Dakin Humane Society. Last year they raised $20,000 for the shelter, this year they are hoping to top that with a goal of $25,000 in donations.

