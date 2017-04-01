Serious rollover accident in Amherst sends one person to the hospital

Police and emergency crews responded to a rollover accident on West Palmeroy Lane and Moody Bridge Road in Amherst Saturday afternoon.

Reports came in just before 3 o'clock.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson confirmed with Western Mass News that there was heavy damage to one vehicle with entrapment. Extrication was needed.

Crews removed one person from the vehicle. Nelson said they were conscious and were taken to the hospital.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

On Sunday, authorities said there had been no updates regarding the condition of the individual.

Hadley Police reported that the accident happened in Amherst, but the "vehicle came to rest in Hadley.”

Authorities had to close the Moody Bridge Rd. to the Amherst town line for about 45 minutes to allow crews time to clear out the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

