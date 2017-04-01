Bellamy Middle School students host craft fair to raise money for science trip

Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee hosted a craft fair today.

The fair is in efforts to raise money for 20 students to go on a science trip to Florida.

Students were selling hand-made art pieces to raise the funds for the trip.

Faculty says this trip is beneficial for all whose involved.

"The students learn about wildlife and they learn about lots of different things marine biology wise," said Tara Furkey. "It is an awesome experience I learn from as a science teacher and they learn as students as well."

Students who attend the science trip are able to receive high school credit for their participation.



