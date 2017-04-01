Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight. Some sun returns tomorrow

Precipitation is coming to an end and all advisories for western Mass have been dropped as the area of low pressure begins to pull away from the region. Sun returns for the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week before showers return on Tuesday.

Even though the storm system is pulling away we will hold on to the clouds for a good part of tonight. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s to around 30 so there will be some refreeze taking place overnight, which could lead to some slippery spots. Keep this in mind if you are going to be traveling during the overnight into tomorrow morning.

High pressure will build from the west tomorrow, allowing for a lighter breeze and more sunshine, though that sunshine will mix with some clouds from time to time. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to around 50. Under clearing skies Sunday night lows will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine will stick around on Monday with temperatures rising into the lower 50s. The warmer air moving in means the snow that we did see will not be sticking around long. The chance for rain and cooler temperatures will return on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Snowfall Accumulations:

Ashfield 7"

Heath 4.5"

Conway 4.0"

Chesterfield 4.0"

Williamsburg 3.5"

Chester 3.0"

Ludlow 2.0"

Southwick 1.5"

