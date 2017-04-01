Sleet and snow made for messy commute for drivers

As some bundled up and headed out the door to tackle driveways and sidewalks, others were taking to the roads.

"It slowed me down on the small roads, but not the big ones. everyone seems to be clear," said Nicole Mann.

And with snow still falling a day after the initial front moved in, officials say that drivers do need to be careful and some on the roadways didn't even need the warning.

"You drive carefully, you drive intelligently. Go slow and keep an eye out for what's going on around you," said Mary Makuch.

Now over 1,600 massDOT trucks took to the roads to deal with this, but not everyone in the Western Mass area was letting this snow, slow them down.

That's because, overall, many people are saying this spring storm isn't that bad and for some people like Peter Liu say it's a welcome relief!

"ooh it's awesome, we're excited. we're going snowboarding today," said Peter Liu.

Others just tried to get some errands done before calling this messy day a wrap.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



