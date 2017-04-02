Partly sunny, breezy and mild today.

It looks like we will start to see a return of sun today and tomorrow with temperatures seasonable for this time of year. A storm system will bring rain to the region on Tuesday as well as cooler temperatures

High pressure is building from the west, which will allow for some sunshine and a bit of a breeze, though that sunshine will mix with some clouds from time to time. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to around 50. Under clearing skies Sunday night lows will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine will stick around on Monday with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 50s. The warmer air moving in means the snow that we did see from our last storm system will not be sticking around long. The chance for rain and cooler temperatures will return on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

We will dry out briefly on Wednesday with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s before more chances for rain return to close out the week. At least all the rain will continue to help improve the drought situation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.