Red Cross Blood Drive in Agawam today, get free Six Flag ticket

If you're up for donating blood today to help someone out who will really need it, you can nab a Six Flags ticket at the same time!

The Red Cross will be taking part in the blood drive today at the Human Resources Building across from the theme park in Agawam.

"You can help save up to three lives!" Six Flags New England reports, "Our mission is to have well over 100 donors!"

They also added on their Facebook page that, "Guests will be invited to donate blood as we save lives and better our community. Guests will receive a FREE ticket to Six Flags New England."

So if you want to roll up your sleeve and 'take one for the team,' show up to 1623 Main St. in Agawam between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

