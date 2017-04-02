Female driver rescued from vehicle in Springfield

Firefighters had to rescue a female driver this morning in Springfield following a two car crash on North Branch Parkway.

Emergency crews including Springfield Police and Fire Departments, were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant, says the accident happened at 315 North Branch Parkway.

Springfield Police Captain Clapprood added it was at North Branch Parkway and Fox Road.

The crash involved a Ford Explorer and a Jeep Commander.

The "female driver" who was in the Explorer, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

At about 1 p.m. Clapprood confirmed with Western Mass News that there were "Non-life threatening injuries."

The crash remains under investigation by Springfield Police.

