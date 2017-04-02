Woman killed in crash on Worcester St. in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a fatal crash on Worcester Street in Indian Orchard today.

Captain Clapprood confirmed with Western Mass News that a woman was dead on scene when they arrived.

Clapprood at about noon Sunday said the vehicle, described as a brown Infinity, belongs to a "37-year-old woman from Ludlow" and that the woman who was found dead, "looks to be around that age, but a positive ID has not been made yet."

Captain Clapprood told Western Mass News that they received a call at 9:08 a.m. today from a witness who saw debris in the road. She said the report originally listed it as "disabled vehicle" and that officers "didn't see the car at first."

Sgt. John Delaney explained to us that the, "Accident could have happened during the night."

The location of the crash is at 795 Worcester St.

After seeing the debris officers, "Saw tracks going over snow bank, into the woods," Clapprood noted.

That's when the Infinity was spotted.

"Car hit a couple of trees," said Clapprood.

Delaney added, "Car was off the road and flipped...no skid marks."

Our crew who went to the scene this morning at about 10 a.m. reports the Medical Examiner's Office did have a vehicle there and that the vehicle was on its side.

Delaney confirms the woman was thrown from the vehicle.

"Fatal Accident Squad under the command of Sgt. Mel Kwatowski is investigating," noted Delaney.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as more information becomes available we'll provide an update.

