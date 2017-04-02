Driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Police say a rollover crash early this morning was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1a.m. Sunday.

This was for the area of Converse Street and Burns Meadow.

"The operator fell asleep behind the wheel and collide with the curb and a utility pole," Longmeadow Police explained on their Facebook page.

As far as injuries go, police said, "Luckily this driver was wearing her seat belt."

With this incident, drivers are being reminded of the dangers while driving tired.

"The effects can be very similar to driving under the influence," noted Longmeadow Police.

No further details were released.

