Police arrest Springfield man in possession of gun and crack cocaine

The mug shot of a Springfield man who allegedly was firing shots into the air in Springfield Sunday morning has been released.

Orlando Perez, 25, of Maple St. is facing numerous charges.

On Sunday, Springfield Police Captain Clapprood told Western Mass News that around 11:30 a.m. the 'ShotSpotter' went off in the area of 121 Tyler Street.

911 calls from the public also came flooding in for shots fired on Pendleton Avenue and Walnut Street.

Witnesses were reporting to police that, "...a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt had just fired shots and was now walking towards Pendleton Avenue," explained Sgt. Delaney on Monday.

When officers got to the scene they found Perez on foot, walking near Pendleton Ave.

Police conducted a felony stop that led to the arrest of Perez of Springfield. A felony stop is when "You're taking caution before approaching the suspect," explained Clapprood.

During the stop police allegedly saw a gun in Perez's waistband. So Delaney says they, "...quickly took control of him and the firearm. These professional police officers quickly handcuffed the suspect while he was asking to speak to his attorney."

According to police, he was in possession of a 357 Smith and Wesson, additional rounds of ammo, 39 bags of crack cocaine all packaged for sale as well as one large chunk of Crack.

Clapprood told Western Mass News on Sunday that four shell casings were found in the area of 121 Tyler St. where the 'ShotSpotter' had originally indicated there was a shooting.

Luckily, no injuries or property damage occurred that police are aware of.

Perez has default warrants out of New Bedford for charges that include Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Carrying a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm, and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

With this latest alleged incident in Springfield, he is now facing even more charges including Discharging a Firearm Within 500 ft. of a Dwelling, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Firearm in a Felony, Carrying Dangerous Weapon With Active Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, and Receiving Stolen Property (Stolen Firearm.)

"The Firearm that he was carrying and shooting off was reported stolen in Largo, Florida," noted Delaney.

Perez was expected to be arraigned on Monday in Springfield District Court.

