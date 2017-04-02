Lupa Zoo reopens for this year - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lupa Zoo reopens for this year

Posted: Updated:
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Lupa Zoo in Ludlow was back open for people to visit their animals this afternoon. 

The zoo reopened after a period of extensive renovations throughout the year. 

An official reopening ceremony will be this Friday April 8th. 

The zoo is also holding a job fair on the same day. 

They are looking for volunteers to help out with the animals and be interactive with children who visit the zoo. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.