Lupa Zoo reopens for this year

The Lupa Zoo in Ludlow was back open for people to visit their animals this afternoon.

The zoo reopened after a period of extensive renovations throughout the year.

An official reopening ceremony will be this Friday April 8th.

The zoo is also holding a job fair on the same day.

They are looking for volunteers to help out with the animals and be interactive with children who visit the zoo.

