Giving thanks to veterans at the Springfield's Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony

Local veterans came together with their families for the annual Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony in Springfield.

It's the city's way of honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Veterans caught up with each other at the Vietnam Veteran's Monument in Court Square.

"When your somewhere getting shot at and someone else stands up and moves forward to draw the fire away from you," said Richard Tyrell, the chairman Springfield Veteran Activities Committee.

Mayor Sarno released a statement saying today's event also gives the public the opportunity to appreciate our veteran's for the effort they put forth for us to live our lives today.

