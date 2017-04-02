Copy-Body found in trash container in Pittsfield

Body found in trash container in Pittsfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police in northwestern Massachusetts are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a trash container.

Pittsfield police say the body was found Saturday in a container off Tyler Street.

The person's name, age and sex have not been released.

Police referred questions about the death to the Berkshire district attorney's office. A spokesman for District Attorney David Capeless did not immediately return a message Sunday.

