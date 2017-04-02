Body found in a dumpster in Pittsfield identified

The body of a Pittsfield man was discovered in a dumpster behind a business on Tyler St. Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Louis E. Ely climbed into the dumpster and no foul play is suspected in his death.

An autopsy was conducted today by Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Welton at the Holyoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The determination of the cause and manner of death are pending further toxicological and other testing.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest once it becomes available.

Copyright (2017) Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.