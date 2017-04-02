Pleasant start to the work week with a soaking rain for Tuesday

What a start to April from snow and cold conditions on Saturday to a beautiful spring day yesterday! Temperatures reached near 60 yesterday and today is shaping up to be another bright and, mild one before a storm system brings a soaking rain to the region tomorrow. Sunshine will fade to clouds this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the middle and upper 50's.

Rain will be steady and heavy at times tomorrow. It will be a good soaking with many spots seeing over 1" of rain. There may even a be a rumble of thunder. It will be cool and raw with temperatures mainly in the 40's. There may be some minor street flooding with big puddle to contend with on the road ways.

We will dry out nicely on Wednesday with some sunshine and more mild temperatures as readings shoot into the middle and upper 50's. However, things remain active and we can expect another shot of rain on Thursday. This system could bring another 1-2" of rain fall. Unsettled cool conditions will likely stick around for Friday too. By the end of the week there wont be much left to our drought situation, which is great news.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.