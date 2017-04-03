Armed robbery has Springfield police looking for two suspects

An investigation is currently underway following the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in the Indian Orchard neighborhood, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, two masked men entered the Family Dollar store on 354 Main Street, said Springfield Police Sgt., Joseph Dunn. Police also added that one suspect was armed with a gun and the other a taser.

The suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money and possibly cigarettes, Dunn said.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The investigation is currently ongoing and Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

