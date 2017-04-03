Former doctor pleads guilty on charges of illegally prescribing opioids

A former Ludlow doctor has pleaded guilty to all 41 charges related to illegally prescribing painkillers to patients for no apparent medical reason.

The Hampden Superior Court Clerk's Office confirmed the guilty plea with Western Mass News at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Fernando Jayma, 73, is already serving two years probation for filing false healthcare claims and the 22 counts he faces for prescribing illegal controlled substances are just another piece of that investigation according to Attorney General, Maura Healey.

"We trust physicians to be responsible with their care and treatment of patients," Healey said. "Dr. Jayma allegedly violated that trust by writing medically unnecessary prescriptions for opioids to people with documented substance abuse problems.”

The attorney general’s office revealed the investigation into Jayma began in June of 2014 following a referral by MassHealth the previous year and found that he violated the law multiple times.

According to investigators, Dr. Jayma prescribed opioids, including oxycodone, morphine, methadone and fentanyl, to patients for no legitimate medical purpose. Authorities also said Jayma prescribed these drugs “to some patients despite their documented substance abuse,” including one patient who had recently overdosed on fentanyl.

Due to the writing of the illegal prescriptions, Jayma apparently cost MassHealth’s bottom line investigators also found.

“The illegal prescriptions Dr. Jayma wrote allegedly caused pharmacies to unwittingly falsely bill MassHealth for the medication,” authorities on the case said.

Americans consume 80 percent of the world’s opioid supply and numbers released by the attorney general’s office show that in Massachusetts, 4 out of 5 heroin users begin with prescription drugs.

Following his guilty plea Monday, "Jayma has been released on the same bail conditions as before, with the additional condition that he's on house arrest with GPS except for medical or legal appointments," noted Stephanie Roscoe with the Hampden Superior Court Clerk's Office.

Jayma is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16th in Berkshire Superior Court.

