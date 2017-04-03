Two batches of rain on tap this week

We saw another mild day across western Mass with high temps reaching around 60 for nearly everyone! We return to the 40s overnight under a blanket of cloud cover, which will stay firmly in place as our next storm system rolls in. Rain will begin after midnight and a steady, moderate rain is expected for the morning commute. Grab the umbrellas-periods of rain will linger throughout the day! We remain cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-40s with a gusty easterly breeze.

A Flood Watch has been issued for a large area across NY, PA, NJ, and western New England-including Berkshire County. This Watch begins tonight and will last all the way through Saturday.

The remainder of our week is looking very soggy as we are tracking two big storm systems that will bring measurable rainfall to western Mass. The first storm arrives late tonight and showers get going after midnight. Rain becomes steadier and moderate to heavy at times throughout the day Tuesday as low pressure passes to our northwest. This system may bring an inch of rain to our area by Tuesday night.

Wednesday we are looking mainly dry and weak high pressure could help bring some breaks of sunshine, warming temps back to the middle and upper 50s. However, our next storm will be bringing more rain by Thursday.

A stronger low pressure system will again move toward New England from the southwest. This storm has the potential of bringing another inch of rainfall to our area, which may lead to minor flooding around the area. We will once again be cloudy, blustery and chilly with high temps in the lower 40s. An upper low will slowly move through New England through Friday and Saturday, continuing the dreary conditions. By Sunday, the low is out and high pressure returns. With April sunshine back, temps return to around 60 and we may see some 70s next week!

