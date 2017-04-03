Medford woman killed in crash along Mass. Pike in Lee

One person is dead following a crash along the Mass. Pike in Berkshire County and now her identity has been released.

Bernadette Murch, 53, from Medford was killed in the accident this morning.

Troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Westfield told Western Mass News that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Monday on the westbound side of the highway near the Lee-Becket town line.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports the accident was at the 13.6 mile marker in Lee and that emergency responders were called to the scene at 7:48 a.m.

Murch was transported from the crash scene to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where she was pronounced dead a short time after her arrival.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the accident were released.

The fatal crash is under investigation by State Police and the Berkshire DA's Office.

