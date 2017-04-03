Price of gas in Massachusetts up 2 cents per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gas prices continue to inch up, but still remain much lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast says its latest weekly survey released Monday found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.19 per gallon, 2 cents higher than last week.

The Massachusetts per-gallon price is 14 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, but 21 cents higher than the Bay State's average price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2.39 in Massachusetts.

AAA says rising spring prices are not unusual and prices are expected to continue to go up.

