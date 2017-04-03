Red Sox, Pirates to face-off for Opening Day at Fenway

It's a big day in Boston today as Red Sox fans get ready for the first pitch of the first game of the season.

The feeling is electric as fans flooded Yawkey Way early this morning and they said that they're hoping this season is a fresh start for the Sox.

Of course, the biggest noticeable difference is that for the first time in over a decade, David Ortiz is not on the opening day lineup, It's also the first time that the team will be facing the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day.



Last year was a tough season for the Sox. They won 93 games, but the season ended after three losses to the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs.

Taking the mound today is Rick Porcello. He is fresh off a Cy Young Award and many fans that we spoke with said that they're hoping he repeats his performance from last season.

David Price will be sitting out today's game with an injured elbow.

However, before the game starts, two F-15 eagles will perform a flyover over the stadium after the National Anthem which today will be sung by the Boston Children's Choir.



The game starts just after 2 p.m.

