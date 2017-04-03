Portion of James St. in Chicopee reopen following gas leak

A portion of a Chicopee roadway was closed for a little over an hour Monday for a gas leak situation.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk reported at about 12:15p.m. that James Street had to be closed from Memorial Drive to College Street because of the leak.

Emergency personnel were sent to the scene to investigate and crews worked on repairs.

Motorists were allowed back onto that stretch of road by 1:45 p.m.

