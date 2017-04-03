Springfield woman selling cookies to raise money for MADD

A young woman in Springfield is baking cookies to raise money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Tayler Jimenez's sister was killed by a drunk driver in 2010 and she's hoping the money she raises from these cookies helps the organization.

"She was full of life and everyone who was around her, loved her. She definitely, she brought a smile to everyone's face," Jimenez explained.

For Jimenez, baking chocolate chip cookies is the very least she can do.

In 2010, her sister, Alexa, was killed by a drunk driver and nearly seven years later, she still struggles daily with the loss.

"It's there for the rest of my life. I always talk about her and it makes me feel good 'cause I don't want people to forget her or...I don't want to forget her," Jimenez added.

That's why Jimenez is baking, so no one else goes through the pain she has been holding on to for so long.

"I feel close to her and ya know, it makes me feel good to make the cookies because she loved them," Jimenez explained.

So far. Jimenez has received over $3,000 in donations for MADD, exceeding her initial goal, and baked hundreds of cookies she's appropriately titled 'Cookies for Alexa'.

Ten dollars gets you one dozen homemade cookies that are nut free and Jimenez delivers them right to your door.

Each and every penny raised goes to MADD and Jimenez is hoping that the funds she has earned can go towards raising awareness to the perils of drunk driving.

"If I can save a family from going through what we went through, ya know, that's why I am doing it," Jimenez said.

Since Jimenez has surpassed her goal of $3,000, she is setting a new goal for 'Cookies for Alexa'

Despite all of her success, no matter how many cookies she bakes, Jimenez won't ever get over her sister's sudden death.

However, since Alexa loved Jimenez's cookies so much, this sort of therapy has a much greater impact.

"It is definable therapeutic, for sure. It makes me feel like she's here with me. She's my baby sister," Jimenez added.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more on 'Cookies for Alexa'.

