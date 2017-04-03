Longmeadow DPW worker's family reacts to deadly crash

Just three weeks after a Longmeadow plow truck driver was hit and killed by an oncoming train, his family members are speaking out.

The victim's sister told us Monday that the last few weeks have been unimaginable and now, she wants to see change.

"I've been very close to my brother and it's not been easy," said Cindy Cowles.

Cowles lost her brother last month in a tragic accident.

Warren Cowles, 59, was killed on March 14 when his Longmeadow DPW plow truck collided with an Amtrak train. Officials said that he was plowing the road at the time and backed into the path of the oncoming train.

"This has to stop...five people too many," Cindy Cowles explained.

Since 1975, five of the 36 deaths at Massachusetts railroad crossings have happened at that site in Longmeadow at Tira Lane and Birnie Road.

"This should never have happened and it's going to happen again. It's not a matter of 'if'. It's just a matter of 'when.' who's next?" Cindy Cowles asked.

Longmeadow officials are meeting Monday night to discuss the crossing and what could be done to make it safer.

While we were with Cindy Cowles today, she got on the phone with Longmeadow town manager Stephen Crane for the first time since the accident.

"Will it take a politician or somebody on the committee in Longmeadow to have their family member be the next one, maybe then something will be done? I hope not," Cindy Cowles said.

Crane told Western Mass News that the town is considering some sort of temporary road blockage. That will be discussed at Monday's meeting, but Cindy Cowles said that that's not enough.

"I see it's gonna cost about $250,000 to put the signals and gates there. I don't know - five lives, figuring out the math, that's $5,000 per person. That's what a life is worth? To me, it's worth a whole hell of a lot more than that," Cindy Cowles

Crane said that the town would need to work together with Amtrak.

Amtrak spokesperson Mike Tolbert told us: "Amtrak is committed to working with local authorities, MassDOT and the Federal Railroad Administration to improve the safety of highway-rail crossings throughout the state of Massachusetts."

"I just wish everybody, anybody, would stand up with me and speak to make sure the town does something," Cindy Cowles explained.

Cindy Cowles told us that her brother's neighbors have become family since everything happened.

The meeting is at Longmeadow High School at 7 p.m.

