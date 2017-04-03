Abused dog nominated for award

We have an update on a story that touched the hearts of so many. It's about Scrunchie the dog from Ludlow.

The 5-month old puppy was left for dead. His abusive owner, thinking he had killed him, dumped the puppy over a snow bank.

However, thanks to a series of fortunate events, several Ludlow police officers found the dog and saved his life.

Three years later, that dog is now nominated for an award reserved for heroes.

Scrunchie's name is now Jameson. His owner is Ludlow Police Det. Alison Metcalf. She was one of several officers who found Jameson almost dead, on the side of the road, with a fractured skull.

"Back in 2014, he was brutally beaten by his former owner and then driven across town and dumped over a snowbank. We went over there and found Jameson and he was still alive," Metcalfe explains.

Howeer, Jameson needed a craniotomy. The story went viral, a fund was set-up, and almost $20,000 was raised.

"It really really affected and bothered a lot of people and they started calling the animal hospital offering to donate money for his care. The response from across the country, it was so heartwarming to see so many people want to see, you know. He was just a puppy at that point and want to see him survive," Metcalfe said.

Not only did Jameson survive and his abuser go to jail, but today, he's doing great.

Metcalf adopted him and he has three siblings: Tripp, Delia, and Tilly.

"He doesn't see properly out of one of his eyes. His left side is still a little weak sometimes if he gets tired and running around a lot. You know, he runs a little crooked, but thats okay. That's what makes him so cute.

Jameson's Journey is now a book. He also 'speaks' at schools and other civic organizations and to reporters against animal cruelty.

For his efforts, Jameson is nominated for the American Humane Association "Hero Dog Award."

"He's come a long way in three years as far as being able to meet people and being friendly to people. We just want to continue to do good things with the horrific thing that happened to him," Metcalf explained.

Metcalf called Jameson a hero for promoting and participating in countless charitable animal events over the last three years.

You can vote for Jameson for the American Humane Association "Hero Dog Award" by CLICKING HERE.

