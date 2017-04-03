Amherst College announces new mascot name

After months of debate, Amherst College has a new mascot name.

It was announced Monday that the Amherst Mammoths will be the new mascot name.

Last year, Amherst College announced that Lord Jeffrey Amherst - which had been the unofficial mascot - would no longer be used.

The new name, officials said, pays homage to the college's history. The Beneski Museum of Natural History at the college displays a Colombian mammoth skeleton that was brought to the campus in 1925.

Amherst College's archives also have a drawing of a mammoth skeleton by Orra White Hitchcock, the wife of Edward Hitchcock who was the college's third president.

Hundreds of suggestions were made for the new mascot when the search process began.

Those submissions were subsequently drawn down to a list of 30 semifinalists.

Last month, students, alumni, faculty, and staff voted for their choice from among five finalists - Fighting Poets, the Mammoths, Purple and White, the Valley Hawks, and the Wolves.

In total, 9,295 people voted with the Mammoths receiving 4,356 votes.

