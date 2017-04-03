Resident speak out about speeding on Indian Orchard street

A woman is dead after a car accident in Springfield Sunday morning on a street that is known for speeding.

Pat Voisine said Monday that her husband was hit by a car speeding on Worcester Street while heading out for work. She said that the reckless driving on this street needs to stop.

"I lost my husband on this road and a friend and we're constantly calling the cops to have them come and monitor the street try to make these people slow down," Voisine said.

Police are investigating an accident that killed a women Sunday on Worcester Street. Last weekend's incident wasn't the first accident.

Norman Voisine was injured on the same street in an accident while he was on his way to work. He died 21 months later from his injuries.

Voisine's wife has since made it her mission to make this street safer getting more signs and lights up

"I've been working on this for years, trying to get something done about here. There's something about the street once the sun goes down. forget it," Voisine explained.

The street seems industrial, but it is still a residential area and police told us that drivers fly down the road.

"People use it as a speedway. They think it's a highway, but it's not speed limits are put up for a reason and the reason is for safety. The police department in Springfield, we monitor Worcester Street constantly, speeding violations, and we've given out many many tickets on the street," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Patricia Voisine said that she knows how the hurt the family woman killed in a crash on Sunday are feeling and she doesn't want any more families to feel that way. She's pleading with the public for their help

"I ask them to slow down. This is residential. Apparently, people don't realize that. You'll see the cars come flying by here. They're going over 30 miles an hour. It's a 30 mile an hour zone. This is residential here, they don't abide by the law," Voisine said.

Patricia Voisine asked people to please slow down because she doesn't want another family to feel like this.

As for the victim's identity in Sunday's crash, it hasn't been released yet.

