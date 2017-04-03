Northampton men continue decades-long Opening Day tradition

Monday's festivities at Fenway Park kicked off with a welcome from western Massachusetts as two F-15 eagles from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield flew over the park.

For three men from Northampton, they continued an opening day tradition that has spanned the last 50 years.

Among the sea of red and blue on Yawkey Way, we found three best friends - Mike, Bruce, and Ken.



"It's quite a tradition," said Mike Noonon of Northampton.



The friends from the Florence section of Northampton have been here before - many times.

In fact, Monday was their 50th home opener. In 1968, when they were 15 years old, they were in Boston to catch a game.

You won't believe how much it cost:



"$2.50, right field grandstand. The bus cost $6.60. Our ticket today - $73 in the grandstand," Noonan added.



Over their 50 years of games, they've seen a lot of changes to the park and of course, the team.



However, in their minds, America's greatest pastime is merely a backdrop to the friendship that feels more like family



"Baseball is a really wonderful thing, but it's the friendship that we have for one another," said Bruce Niemczyk of Northampton.



While they've reached quite a milestone in their celebration of friendship and baseball, they're already looking to the future.



"Five years, we'll be at half of the openers in the history of Fenway Park," said Ken O'Brien.

The Sox will get a break tomorrow, but their next game against the Pirates is Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

