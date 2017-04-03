Red Sox, Pirates fans excited for start of 2017 season

The first pitch of the new Major League Baseball season has been thrown.

Fenway Park was packed Monday with fans in their best red and blue to cheer for the 2017 Red Sox.

One sign said it all. It's a new era for the Red Sox.

"Life after Big Papi," said TJ Gonick.

Since he was six months old, TJ and his dad haven't missed an opening day and they aren't the only ones:

"It's a yearly tradition. We do this every year," said Gavin Marks of Boston.

Others, like Matthew, had a bit of an apology note for his teachers as he will be trading a school desk for a seat in the grandstands.

As Sox fans hope 2017 will bring a better outcome than the last, Pittsburgh Pirates fans made the trek to Yawkey Way for opening day.

"You can just feel the history and it's a great experience," said Austin Bechtold of Pittsburgh, PA.

It was the first time at Fenway for Bechtold and his father, Ray Bechtold. Monday marked just the third time the Pirates have played at the famed Boston ballpark.

While he isn't rooting for the home team, Ray Bechtold said that he hasn't gotten any hate for his black and yellow attire.

"It's nice to have other people say 'Hey, welcome to Fenway.' I was surprised at that, instead of 'Boo, Pirates'...hasn't been like that," Ray Bechtold said.

With a season filled with new talent, fans were excited to see some old favorites, while looking ahead to the future.

"Just the dominance we're going to put on in the AL East. It's going to be a blast" said Travis Gonick.

You can CLICK HERE to see more pictures from Opening Day at Fenway Park.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.