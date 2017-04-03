New 'ghost' cruisers rolling out on some area streets

It happens a lot - drivers speeding down side roads or justify going faster because they don't see any police officers.

However, a new kind of police cruiser may have some people thinking twice about speeding.

From afar, one Northampton Police SUV looks like it has a little dirt on it, but get closer and you realize it's squeaky clean and a police cruiser.

These black-on-black, ghost marked cars can be hard to see, especially if you're not paying attention

"When people's headlights hit the side of it, it kind of lights up with the 'Northampton Police'. It does have an affect of calming traffic down too, so it's a way to calm traffic without even stopping a car," said Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge.

The markings are clearly seen at night when headlights hit the reflecting decals, but during the day, it makes people do a double take.

Police hope it makes drivers slow down and pay attention to the road.

"It's kind of a neat way to do traffic enforcement and there's other calls where we might need a less visible police car to go on-scene first to kind of look around," Cartledge added.

Northampton Police only have one ghost cruiser and unveiled it last summer. So far, they said that reaction to the cruiser has been good.

"I like the idea of it because I think too often, nowadays, people have been targeted - police as well as other people - so it would be nice to have them not be able to be targets and to be able to be helpful," said Donna Gleason of Northampton.

Others told Western Mass News it could be a waste of money if it's just for traffic stops, but justifies using the cruiser for other calls too.

"Our neighborhood has a K-9 dog and is a police officer and they'll do undercover police work, so I guess I can understand using it for that," said David Oliver of Westfield

If you're ever worried that a ghost cruiser like this has pulled you over and you can't tell if it's police or not, you can always call dispatch to see if an officer has pulled you over.

"If you do get stopped, the officer should be identifying themselves as to who they are and their badge number and name if asked for it," Cartledge explained.

However, Cartledge said that if you're following the law, you have nothing to worry about.

