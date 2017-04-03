Longmeadow residents meet to discuss railroad crossing safety

For a number of years, a railroad crossing in Longmeadow has caused concern.

Longmeadow town officials met tonight to discuss options on how they can make this crossing safer.

This meeting took place less than a month after a Longmeadow DPW worker was killed by an oncoming train.

There were several options that was tossed around tonight, one of which includes keeping the railroad crossing on Birnie Road closed.

Whether that happens or not, one thing everyone is set on is that there needs to be a change.

“He worked for the town, he died for that town-- doing his job. He was just one of those that could have been prevented had there been some kind of a warning there,” said Cindy Cowles.

59-year-old Warren Cowles was killed back on March 14 when the plow truck he was driving collided with an oncoming train.

Other than a stop sign, there wasn’t much in the way of a warning.

“it’s going to happen again. It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s just a matter of ‘when.’ who’s next?”

Much like Warren’s sister, residents and town officials gathered at the Longmeadow High School for the town’s Select board meeting to push for change.

Town Manager Stephen Crane said he'd like to keep Birnie Road closed until they can figure out a permanent solution.

“The goal is to have traffic not approach the crossing. That could lead to the likelihood of another incident, but have it as an emergency means of egress for residents on Dunn and West Roads along the river.

Options they also discussed included installing warning signals.

Officials said this meeting was the first step. There’s a long process ahead before changes come to fruition, but officials do want something done.

Since 1975, the Longmeadow railroad crossing has been the scene of 5 deaths, out of 36 similar deaths statewide.

The Select Board did not formally vote tonight but they did agree that the police chief’s order to close the road should stay in place.

As for what’s next, town officials will work with state officials on what they think needs to be done and how to secure funds.

