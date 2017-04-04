Man leads state police on vehicle chase in Palmer, flees on foot

State police arrested a man from Maine following a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash in Palmer and the suspect fleeing on foot.

Trooper Colon with the Charlton barracks told Western Mass News that the incident began just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Leeman, 25, of Westbrook, ME allegedly admitted to ingesting heroin and cocaine ten minutes before he sped past state police on the Mass Pike, Colon said.

When police attempted to pull Leeman over as he drove westbound near exit 10A, he refused to stop, eventually leading state police on a pursuit where Leeman exceeded speeds of 100 mph, Colon said.

Trooper Colon said that state police deployed “stop-sticks” to end the pursuit and that after hitting the sticks, Leeman’s vehicle crashed after exiting the highway on exit 8 and crashed near Thorndike Street in Palmer.

Leeman then fled on foot towards the Department of Public Works building where he was apprehended a short time later, according to police.

A woman was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, also from Maine, but she did not flee the scene and she was not arrested.

Leeman did report a minor injury, after the incident, and was taken to Harrington Hospital for further evaluation where he was cleared. Leeman was then released back to police.

Leeman is currently being held on a $740 bail and will be arraigned in the Dudley District Courthouse on Tuesday.

