A quiet Wednesday; Rain back Thursday

A Flood Watch continues for Berkshire County through Saturday and a new Flood Watch has been issued for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. This long-duration flood watch will last through our next round of heavy rain arriving Thursday.

A low pressure system will bring another round of soaking rainfall to southern New England during Thursday into Thursday evening. The potential exists for a widespread 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall, and locally higher rainfall totals are possible. Recent rainfall has caused significant rises in area rivers and streams. The rainfall during Thursday will bring the threat for areas of minor river and stream flooding.

There is the potential area river and streams to rise into minor flood during Thursday into Friday. In addition, there is the potential for substantial urban and poor drainage flooding.

Forecast:

Only a few showers remain tonight along with low clouds and fog. Winds remain light and temperatures stay chilly with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

We get a dry day Wednesday with a lot of lingering clouds and the occasional break of sunshine. Temperatures climb back into the 50s for the afternoon with a lighter north breeze. Our next storm is on the way and clouds will come in Wednesday night and showers arrive early Thursday. Strong low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes region Thursday and we will see rain increase into the afternoon. Heavy downpours and thunder are possible through Thursday evening and a gusty breeze is likely as well.

Drier air should work in late Thursday night and for Friday, we remain cloudy and unsettled with occasional showers under the influence of an upper level low. This low will keep clouds and seasonable temps around Saturday as well, but we look mainly dry. High pressure builds into our area Sunday and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures climb into the 60s Sunday to near 70 Monday and possibly middle 70s Tuesday!

