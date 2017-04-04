Calling hours to be held for Chicopee firefighter

Firefighters from near and far will gather in Chicopee Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to one of their own.

Chicopee Firefighter Tony Spano died suddenly last week at the age of 47.

According to his obituary, Spano was assigned for the last 14 years to Station 5 in the city's Willimansett section as a firefighter and EMT.

Calling hours will be held today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cierpial Funeral Home on East Street in Chicopee.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Name of Jesus Church on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Chicopee.

