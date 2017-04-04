Police investigating Wilbraham bank robbery

Officers continue to investigate a bank robbery in Wilbraham and now new photos have been released of the suspect.

They were posted to the the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday they reported that the Citizens Bank on Main Street had been held up. This was at about 11 a.m.

"Wilbraham officers responded to investigate. There was no weapon shown. The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction with approximately $1,000.00," explained police.

At one point early Tuesday afternoon, police noted that Wilbraham Monson Academy and all Hampden-Wilbraham Regional Schools were ordered to "shelter n place" as a precaution because of their proximity to the bank. They added that everyone was safe.

By 12:30 p.m., they explained that the shelter in place at Wilbraham Monson Academy had been lifted, but remained in place at the Hampden-Wilbraham schools. It was also noted that school would be dismissed at their scheduled time.

The suspect who stole the money is described as a black male, about 6' tall, with a medium build.

"The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a grey t-shirt over it. He was wearing a black beanie, dark glasses, black gloves and a rectangular surgical mask," police added.

Take a close look at the pictures to your right. If you recognize this person or have any information that could help detectives with this case, please call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.

Officers from a number of surrounding communities assisted local police with the search for the suspect. This included Police Departments from Hampden, East Longmeadow, and Ludlow, as well as Springfield K9, State Police and their K9.

State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office also took part in the search.

