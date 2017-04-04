Agawam aims to modernize with Walnut St. extension project

Agawam could soon have itself a downtown destination.



The city has finalized the plans for the Walnut Street extension project and all that is left is approval by the city council at their next public meeting.



The mayor said Tuesday that it will attract modern business, while one Walnut Street shop said that the project could be a game changer for sales.



Walnut Street has certainly seen better years. Many businesses have been long gone, including the popular games and lanes, It is now a shadow of what it once was.

With a plethora of modern businesses shining bright in other cities and towns, Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen and the city have put together a project decades in the making to finally revamp the Walnut Street area.



"If it wasn't done back in 1984, what I've been saying if it wasn't done then, and it isn't done now, when will it be done?" Cohen explained.



The Walnut Street extension project aims to add more modern businesses in the area, while adding bike lanes, outdoor seating and decor, party areas, and full length sidewalks to the streets. It will also have free public parking on either side of the road.

"It will be modernized to be a downtown destination area," Cohen said.



The project would go hand-in-hand with the Morgan Sullivan Bridge project. Cohen said that it will be the first-of-its-kind in the area with elevated paths to walk and bike.

The city has received input from the public and a meeting next Tuesday will give residents another chance before the project is either approved or denied by the city council later this month.



"I truly believe that we need to do this if we want to attract. You want a Starbucks? They are not going to come to that area unless we do something," Cohen added.



If approved, the project would start immediately and finish in a year and a half.

Local businesses, like The Deli on Walnut, said that the project is a win-win for the business and the customer.



"There's no place to have something where people can walk about, come a little early, grab a bite to eat, maybe shop, maybe meet friends, sit outside. If we don't build it and do something, no one is going to come," said Toni Lambert with The Deli on Walnut.



Those against the project said that there are more important things to focus on, such as education.

The project is also over $5 millions, which Cohen said would affect the tax rate, but declined to provide a number. However, he said it would be borrowed over a 20 year period and will be well worth it in the end.

Some residents just want a place to spend the day with the family.



"It brings people in, make them happy, let them run around and relax, and have a good time," said Mark Simons of Agawam.



The project proposal will be submitted to the city council at their next meeting on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Doering Middle School and that meeting is free and open to the public.

