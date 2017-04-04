Northampton Fire launches new electronic dispatch system

A state-of-the-art dispatch center that's entirely electronic is saving Northampton firefighters time and energy when they get a call for help.

"Engine 2, Car 4, Ladder 1, Engine 4, Engine 5, Northampton fire rescue department," said the Purvis system.

No, that's not Siri talking. It's the look and sound at the Northampton Fire Department when the call for help comes.

Compared to the old system, the new Purvis alert system is much more efficient in getting firefighters out the door.

"Ya know, our old system required a dispatcher to actually put a caller on hold," said Northampton Assistant Fire Chief Jon Davine

In a world where every second counts, Davine said that his team needs to be on the road in a moments notice.

"We have a timer screen out there and we want to be on the road within a couple minutes. We want to be moving. [So it's that quick?] Correct," Davine added.

The department got the money for their new Purvis system from the Northampton capital improvement plan and Davine said that it was greatly needed because their old system was beyond obsolete.

"The old system was original to the building...2000...so that system is 17 years old. We can't get parts for it anymore. We basically had it taped together to keep it running," Davine noted.

Under the previous alert system, dispatchers would have to manually write down where the firefighters were going, but now, with the Purvis system, it's sent out automatically.

The Purvis can processes a caller's information in seconds and produce a ticket that tells firefighters where they are going and what other authorities are also responding to the call.

"Depending on which station is going on the call, so if it's a headquarters call only, the lights in headquarters will come on, ticket will print out, and then they'll be on their way," Davine said.

For the emergency crews in Northampton, the bottom line is getting out the door faster.

"It makes the dispatchers life easier and we're getting out the door faster," Davine explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.