Rain helping towns recover from recent drought

Some local cities and towns are benefiting from all of this rain.

Just in the last couple of weeks, the city of Northampton lifted its water restrictions for the first time since the drought began last summer.

On Tuesday. we got an inside look at the state of the drought in Westfield. You can see how much water levels have risen over the last several months, even along the Westfield River.

It's a similar situation over at the Granville Reservoir, too.

Rainy days mean puddles and flooded roadways, but it also means good news for many cities and towns across western Massachusetts.

Just six months ago, one dam was completely empty. By Tuesday, it was overflowing.

The Westfield Public Works Department told Western Mass News that the city's major water source - the Granville Reservoir - is back up to a healthy level.

"Actually, it's overflowing right now, which is a good thing," said Francis Cain with the Westfield DPW.

It's all thanks to the snowy winter and early spring we endured in western Massachusetts.

"We had snowfall and it would melt and we'd have rain, a whole combination thereof. It's been very good," Cain added.

Westfield officials have shut off the Granville Reservoir numerous times since the drought started last summer, causing decreased water pressure for many residents and local businesses.

This season, with levels higher, things are going to be different.

"We're going into the spring season, the summer season, with a ban similar to what we had at the beginning of last year - the odd/even - to see how it plays out weather-wise and then if we get the rainfall that you would typically get, that recharges the reservoir. It allows people to do their typical watering activities," Cain explained.

That means that if Westfield sees a seasonable amount of rainfall this spring and during the summer, the city will lift the restrictions.

Officials told us that this is the first time the city of Westfield has gone into a season with a water restriction as a cautionary measure. That's why the DPW is hoping for some rainy days this coming summer.

